AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders on Thursday announced the transfer of nearly $875 million for public safety and recovery initiatives in the state, like school safety and border security.

Out of the $874.6 million, $15 million is designated to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde.

A week after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May, the school district announced that students and staff would not return to the campus. That announcement came after President Biden reportedly told a local official that he wanted to tear the school down.

The money will be transferred to state agencies and programs for initiatives that include enhanced border security operations and school safety, according to a press release. The rest of the money will be used for the following:

$400 million to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures

$339 million to the Texas Military Department for continued border security activities related to Operation Lone Star

$20.6 million to support other state agencies under Operation Lone Star to continue responding to the border crisis

$100 million to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for COVID-19 response expenses

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to support critical public safety efforts, including protecting communities across the state from the increasing threats pouring across our southern border, as well as enhancing the security of Texas schools,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas continues providing support to the Uvalde community in the aftermath of tragedy as they rebuild. I thank my legislative partners for the swift allocation of these additional funds to ensure the ongoing safety and security of all Texans. Working together, we will continue boosting public safety statewide and supporting Uvalde in their efforts to heal and move forward.”

The legislature will consider school safety issues, including additional school safety funding, during the next legislative session.

The press release also stated that the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to perform duties under Operation Lone Star using other agency funds to cover associated costs and will present any supplemental appropriations need to the legislature to consider during the next legislative session.

Read the proposal letter from state leadership and the approval letter from the Governor here.