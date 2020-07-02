$159 million in unclaimed 2016 tax returns available to Texas taxpayers who act by July 15

Washington, D.C. (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service said unclaimed income tax returns worth more than $1.5 billion await what is estimated to be 1.4 million individual taxpayers who did not file a 2016 federal income tax return.

In Texas, there are 143,400 individuals estimated to be eligible for these refunds. A total of $159,809,900 in these unclaimed 2016 refunds are available to Texas taxpayers, the IRS said, with an estimated median refund of $898.

The IRS sent out a release Wednesday stating that it wants to help taxpayers who are owed refunds but haven’t filed their 2016 tax returns yet. However, they said there is only a three-year window to claim these refunds, which closes for this group of taxpayers on July 15. Returns for the tax year 2016 must be filed no later than that date. The law requires taxpayers to properly address, mail and ensure that the tax return is postmarked by July 15, the IRS said.

This due date was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments could be substantial for many families. The IRS estimates the midpoint across the country for this group of potential to refunds to be $861.

Additionally, the agency said many low and moderate-income workers may qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for 2016, which could be worth as much as $6,269. The agency said these workers may miss out on this EITC for 2016 if they do not file by the July 15 deadline.

The agency explained that in most cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, the law provides most taxpayers with a three-year window of opportunity to claim a tax refund. However, if the taxpayers don’t file a tax return in that window, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

The agency also wants to remind the public that there is no penalty for filing late when a refund is involved.

“Taxpayers seeking a 2016 tax refund should know that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2017 and 2018,” the agency said in the release, noting the refund will be applied to any amounts owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset things like unpaid child support or past-due federal debts like student loans.

Current and prior year tax forms (such as the tax year 2016 Form 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

Taxpayers who are missing the necessary forms to file taxes are advised to request copies from their employer. Those who are unable to get missing forms can get a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov, or they can mail Form 4506-T to request a wage and income transcript.