ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – An Elkhart ISD school bus carrying high school cheerleaders was involved in a Friday crash, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital.

The bus was on Highway 294 heading to a game in Clifton when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials. The school district said weather and road conditions may have been a factor.

Officials said that no serious injuries have been reported from the accident. Texas DPS and school officials were also on the scene, according to ACSO.