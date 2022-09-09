LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Police Department arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection to a threat made at Lockhart Junior High School.

Police said a threatening note was found in the school’s bathroom, but they did not say what the threat was. Due to the nature of the threat, however, Lockhart Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week.

Investigators said the girl “confessed” and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.

The girl’s name is not being released.