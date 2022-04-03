DALLAS (KXAN) — One person died and multiple others were injured after a shooting at a Dallas-area concert venue Saturday night, according to KXAS (NBC) in Dallas.

KXAS reports one person fired a gunshot into the air and another shot into a crowd of people. Eleven people were shot, according to Dallas police.

Police told KXAS that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore died at the venue. He was found near the stage with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Also, six people died and 12 others were injured Saturday night during another shooting along a stretch of bars and nightclubs in Sacramento.

Police said in a statement that they found one firearm at the scene. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said she didn’t know how many suspects that police were searching for.