Several hurt, taken to the hospital after natural gas explosion, fire outside of Houston

KLEIN, Texas (KXAN/KPRC) — Several people were hurt following a large natural gas explosion and fire in a town less than an hour outside of Houston Friday night.

Some residents near the site have been evacuated, according to a report from NBC-affiliate KPRC in Houston.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the explosion happened near the 1200 block of Pinsonfork Drive in Klein. The office said CenterPoint crews were working and hit a natural gas line.

Just before 8 p.m., the office said CenterPoint workers were trying to shut down the gas line. At least one house was damaged on the outside.

It’s unclear exactly how many workers were hurt at this time, but KPRC reports up to seven could’ve been injured, according to Klein firefighters. At least one was transported by life flight, according to the fire marshal’s office.

HCFMO investigators are en route to a possible natural gas explosion and fire in the 1200 block of Pinsofork Dr., at the request of @Kleinfiredept. Initial reports are there are 5 people injuries. More information will be provided as soon as it’s available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TJL3tsLwtE — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) March 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.