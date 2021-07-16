1 shot in leg at Galleria Mall in Houston, police searching for suspect

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Police in Houston are searching for a gunman after a person was shot in the leg Friday evening at the Galleria Mall.

Officers responded to the mall just before 8 p.m., according Houston Police.

Police said the man shot someone inside the mall near the food court, then ran to the parking garage. An off-duty officer went up to the suspect in the garage area, and they exchanged gunfire.

The victim who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital, and the officer, who is a five-year veteran, was not hurt.

Police don’t know if the suspect was hit, but they’re still looking for him. The mall was placed on lockdown, but police think he left the area.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s wearing a white shirt, black pants and a “European-style” bag with one strap over his shoulder.