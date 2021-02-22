1 million meals raised: How Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraiser is already benefitting Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than one million meals will be provided to Texans because of a fundraiser from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Central Texas Food Bank said so far it’s received $297,303.55 from the fundraiser she launched last week. It can provide four meals for every dollar it receives, which translates to 1,189,214 meals.

From left, U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sylvia Garcia, fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

“We are so grateful to the Congresswoman and all those who have contributed to these relief efforts,” the food bank said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez also visited Texas over the weekend, working with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Sylvia Garcia at the Houston Food Bank.

As of Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said the fundraiser had generated $5 million. Three of the 12 organizations benefitting from the fundraiser are in Central Texas. KXAN has reached out to each to understand how much they can expect to receive.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, said it doesn’t know how much it will receive yet. Family Eldercare has not yet responded.