Texas

1 dead, at least 6 injured in Dallas crane collapse

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 / 04:22 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 09, 2019 / 04:58 PM CDT

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of a crane in Dallas (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Dallas fire rescue official says one person has been killed and at least six injured when a construction crane fell on an apartment building during a storm with high winds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told reporters at a briefing on the accident that a woman in the apartment building was killed when the crane cut a gash in the apartment building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.

No other details were immediately available.

Dallas was under a severe thunderstorm watch at the time with winds that could exceed 70 mph (112.65 kph).

___

3:50 p.m.

At least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told the Dallas Morning News that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas. Evans initially said two people were taken to a hospital but later said the total number of people injured and hospitalized is unknown, according to the paper.

The names and conditions of those injured were not immediately available.

Video footage shows that downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. The agency also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service says winds could exceed 70 miles per hour. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reports gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Texas Stories

Trending Video

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

  • 'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

    'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

  • Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

  • Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

    Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

  • Hail in Oak Hill

    Hail in Oak Hill

  • Hail in north Austin

    Hail in north Austin

  • Hail on South First Street

    Hail on South First Street

  • Storm winds blowing

    Storm winds blowing

  • VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

    VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

  • High winds during Wednesday storm

    High winds during Wednesday storm

  • Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

    Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

  • Austin WWII veteran shares his experience
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin WWII veteran shares his experience

  • Union Pacific train derailment

    Union Pacific train derailment

  • Union Pacific train derailment view from above

    Union Pacific train derailment view from above

  • More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

    More proposed improvements coming to Loop 360

  • First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

    First day of Travis ARB hearings for appraised property value protests

  • More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

    More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT

  • City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

    City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  • Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

    Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  • Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

    Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  • Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

    Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  • AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

    AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  • UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

    UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  • Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

    Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday
PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday

PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss