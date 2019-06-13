Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Top Stories
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Texas
Texas woman donates her kidney to her father
Thousands of plumbers gather for rally at Texas Capitol
O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery
Gov. Abbott signs bill expanding Texas’ medical cannabis program
Houston Astro Jose Altuve rejoins Round Rock Express for rehab assignment
More Texas Headlines
Texas gator found stabbed with a knife in its head
Lawmakers set aside $50M in funding for Texas film incentives program
Someone stabbed a Texas gator with a knife and it’s scaring the neighbors
Whataburger founders sell majority stake to Chicago-based bank
Postage stamp honoring George H.W. Bush revealed Wednesday
Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility
Man arrested in deaths of Dallas transgender woman, 2 others
Parents are now able to access their children’s STAAR test results online
Appraisal board votes to keep rulings from disputed day
Gov. Greg Abbott signs property tax reform bill
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle