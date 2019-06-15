Texas woman donates her kidney to her father

A Texas woman has given her dad an early father’s day gift, her kidney.

Taylor Tritt knew her father’s kidneys were failing and that he couldn’t wait years for a transplant. So she signed up to become a donor and it turned out she was a perfect match.

“When I first found out I was referred to be a donor I was ecstatic I wasn’t scared, it was like when can we go? Let’s do it, today. I mean, he needed it,” said Tritt.

“A daughter donating to her father is truly one of the most impressive things someone can do for their family member,” said Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, chief of kidney diseases at Methodist Houston.

Taylor and her dad are now big advocates for donation. Doctors say half of living donors turn out to be relatives of transplant patients.