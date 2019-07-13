Texas teen spends summer mowing lawns to help support his family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — While most kids are busy playing FORTNITE through their summer vacation, one 13-year-old boy from Lubbock is outdoors helping out his parents.

A few months ago Estevan Aguilar’s mom became sick and had to quit her job. He wanted to do something productive so his dad got him a lawnmower to put a little extra cash in his pockets.

“I’ve been sick, we don’t know the reasons why but I haven’t been working and I guess he just took it upon himself to say hey mom let me step up, let me help you,” said Estevan’s mother Evalena Castro.

Instead of using that money for himself, Estevan said he plans to buy his younger siblings new shoes, backpacks and whatever else they need for school.

“They mean a lot to me, and to see them go to the school year without the stuff other kids have, I’ve had that feeling,” said Estevan. He said if his lawn-mowing business keeps taking off, he’d like to help other families in need as well.