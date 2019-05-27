Texas Tech earns national seed; A&M heads to Morgantown for NCAA baseball tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 8 Texas Tech is a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament representing the Big 12 as the top seed in the tournament. No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 15 West Virginia are also hosting regionals.  

If the seeds were to hold to form, it would be an all-Big 12 match up in the Super Regionals with Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma State.

No. 8 Texas Tech opens the Lubbock Regional against Army Friday at 3 p.m. Florida and Dallas Baptist make up the other two participants in Lubbock.

No. 9 Oklahoma State moved its regional to Oklahoma City after recent severe weather made the ballpark in Stillwater unplayable. The Cowboys open against Harvard Friday at 6 p.m. Nebraska and UConn make up the other two teams playing in there.

No. 15 West Virginia is hosting a NCAA postseason tournament for the first time since 1955. The Mountaineers play Fordham in the Friday opener at 7 p.m. Texas A&M is waiting on the other side of the bracket. The Aggies are heading to Morgantown and will open against Duke Friday at 3 p.m. 

Baylor is going to Los Angeles, placed in the UCLA regional. The Bears face Loyola Marymount in opening round game at 3 p.m. UCLA faces Omaha.

One of the last teams to make the tournament, TCU, will match up with California in the Fayetteville Regional Friday at 6 p.m. Arkansas, as the host team, will face Central Connecticut in the region opener.

Texas State and Houston just missed the cut as at-large teams. 

