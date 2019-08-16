Texas Supreme Court rejects suit challenging convention center ballot language

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An emergency filing submitted to the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the Austin City Council’s chosen ballot language for Proposition B has been rejected by the Texas Supreme Court.

Proposition B is the name of a measure on the ballot to challenge the expansion to the Austin Convention Center. The emergency filing was submitted by Nelson Linder from the Austin chapter of the NAACP.

Proposition B is an ordinance that calls for an election on expansions to the convention center. It also calls for a redistribution of hotel tax dollars from the facility to the cultural arts. Linder claims the language on the ballot fails to inform voters of how a portion of the convention center’s funds will be put toward cultural arts.

On Thursday the Texas Supreme Court denied Linder’s suit. According to court documents, it was dismissed without prejudice.

Linder has not stated whether he will continue to try to overturn city council’s ballot language for Proposition B.