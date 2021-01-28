Texas State University has vaccine distribution plan ready but doesn’t know when it’ll use it

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — As vaccine efforts launch across the United States, universities are unsure of when they will receive doses for students.

Texas State University said it is prepared to vaccinate hundreds on campus as soon as supplies become available but advises qualifying students to find a state-designated vaccine hub in the meantime.

“Vaccine allocations are prioritized for hubs,” Texas State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco said in a video Wednesday. “That means that Texas State is likely to receive its vaccine later and perhaps in smaller quantities.”

Right now, hubs are distributing vaccines to people over 65, those with existing medical conditions and essential frontline workers (Phases 1A and 1B). Both Hays County, where Texas State is located, and Austin-Travis County have pre-registration systems set up.

When vaccinations are possible for the university, they will take place at the LBJ student center in San Marcos on Tuesdays and Fridays. In Round Rock they will take place in the Avery Building, and students will receive a set date and time to avoid long lines.

“I know that we are all frustrated, because we would like to get the vaccine now, and I think in the coming weeks vaccine supplies will increase and that will be easier to do,” Carranco said.

University of Texas students return to campus without vaccines

To minimize COVID-19 exposure on campus, the University of Texas at Austin decided to hold all hybrid learning classes online for the month of January. Before returning to in-person instruction, students were advised by the provost office to get tested both at home and with a free PCT test ​upon arrival in Austin.

UT Health continues to vaccinate on campus but warns it may be a months-long process before there is sufficient supply to meet the demand of all eligible students.

A COVID-19 Vaccine Form is available for current faculty, staff and students who meet the state-defined Phase 1B criteria and want to receive two doses from the university.

“Vaccines are provided at no cost to the individual and highly encouraged for the campus community. When enough people get vaccinated, the spread from person-to-person becomes less frequent and thereby increases protection of the whole community.” University Health Services sent in an email.

The Texas Department of State Health Services designated UT Health and Dell Medical School as a COVID-19 vaccination hub to serve members of the general public. Texans can apply to be vaccinated at the university here.

The school does warn that appointments will only be scheduled when vaccines are allocated by DSHS, shipped and delivered, which could take weeks. According to DSHS spreadsheets, UT Health was allotted to receive 1,950 doses this week.