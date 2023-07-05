SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University students are now able to access more mental health support, with university officials crediting a new partnership with the virtual health provider TimelyCare.

The collaboration allows Texas State students to access these services 24/7 at no additional cost to them via the TimelyCare App or by visiting TXST TimelyCare.

The university said students will have access to the following:

On-demand mental health and emotional support (TalkNow)

Mental health counseling sessions

Psychiatry services

Health coaching

Care navigation

Basic Needs assistance

Peer support community

Digital self-care content

TXST said while many campus counseling centers often have a two-to-three-week wait time, students using can now connect with a provider in less than five minutes.

According to the university, TimelyCare is offered at more than 250 colleges and universities across the country.