It's the first time in the 75-year history of the NCA an HBCU has taken home a Division 1 Cheer title

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a moment in history that has sent cheers around Texas Southern University and has put the spotlight on its incredible cheerleaders. For the first time ever, an Historically Black College and University has won a NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) college national championship title.

The Tigers won in the Cheer Spirit Rally, winning in the final round with a 96.1 raw score and a 95.5875 event score, good enough to win first place and a national title, a first for an HBCU school in the 75-year history of the NCA. And it took a lot of hard work to get there.

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” said head coach Shontrese Comeaux. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘it’s time to go to work’. I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

In the summer of 2022, the team set the foundation for its national title with a Gold bid at NCA camp, an All-American award by the mascot “Tex the Tiger”, second place in overall game day and overall most spirited.

And on Friday, April 7, the long hours of practice and hard work paid off.

TSU was solid from start to finish as it opened the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw score and a 23.5125 performance score.

“Words can’t express how proud I am for our cheer team’s national championship,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “They’ve worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they’ve dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing as I want to commend the coaching staff and team members for their efforts. This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone apart of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments.”