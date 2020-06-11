Texas Southern University offers George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship

HOUSTON (KETK) – Texas Southern University, a historically black university in Houston, has offered George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna a full scholarship.

The school made the announcement after Floyd was buried in Houston earlier this week next to his mother, who he cried out for as he was dying in police custody.

Floyd was born in North Carolina, but grew up in Houston before he moved to Minneapolis. He went to Jack Yates High School, which is directly across the street from TSU.

Gianna went viral last week for saying “My daddy changed the world” in reference to the global protests of police brutality, economic inequality, and systemic racism.