GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two members of the Texas Southern University Band were injured after an accident at Grambling State University over the weekend.

Grambling State University Police responded to the golf car accident at the rear of Eddie Robinson Stadium on Sat., Sept. 23.

Once at the scene, GSU officers learned that a GSU student lost control of their golf cart.

A Texas Southern Band member was struck as the golf cart flipped, and another Texas Southern Band member was injured when the golf cart landed on them.

One of the victims had injuries to the mouth, nose, and head; the other sustained a contusion on the left air and pain on the left side. Both band members were taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center for treatment and released on the same night.

The driver of the golf cart refused treatment.