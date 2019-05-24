Texas softball loses game one of super regional to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KXAN) — The Longhorns find themselves in an 0-1 hole and on the brink of elimination after a 3-0 loss to Alabama in the first game of their super regional series.

After going 4-0 and giving up just four total runs, only two earned, in four starts during the Austin regional, Miranda Elish gave up three runs, two earned, in just four innings of work Thursday against the Crimson Tide. Her exit before the fifth inning snapped a 34-inning streak in the circle for the Longhorns.

With the game scoreless in the third inning, Merris Schroder hit a two-run homer to put the Crimson Tide on top. Bama added another run in the fourth on a throwing error.

The Longhorns committed two errors while only picking up three hits off the Alabama pitching staff.

Texas must now win two straight games over host Alabama to advance to its first Women’s College World Series since 2013. Game two is Friday at 8 p.m.