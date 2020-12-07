Texas senators meet Monday to discuss COVID-19 as legislative session approaches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, some state lawmakers will discuss the future of the pandemic as a new year and new legislative session approaches.

The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services will discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with the first batch — 1.4 million doses — expected to arrive in about a week and a half. They’ll also look at treatment options and analyze data on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

For many legislators, the upcoming committee meetings will mark the first time they will go on the record with their opinions.

“There are senators from urban, rural and suburban areas, so I think you will get a sense of the different levels of concern but that’s going to come through the prism of the politics of the situation,” Jim Henson, the director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin said.

To date, Gov. Greg Abbott has taken the lead on managing the pandemic. Now, legislators will be able to take over and steer the future of the state’s response.

Henson said any changes could come with some partisan restrictions. He said data shows there’s a consensus among Democrats that the state should address this crisis with aggressive action, while there are stronger cross-currents among Republicans.

“It’ll be interesting to see just how much comes out, and given the unambiguous severity of the moment we are in, whether Republicans are willing to send a clear message to their constituencies that this is a significant crisis and their behavior should reflect that,” Henson said.

Tuesday, the Senate committee is expected to discuss the impact and response to COVID-19 on behavioral health, child abuse, family violence, long-term care residents and delayed medical care.

KXAN’s Maggie Glynn will cover Monday’s hearing and have the latest in our evening newscasts.