Texas Senators lay the groundwork for new laws after shootings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A select committee in the Texas Senate heard expert testimony on how to prevent mass shootings and everyday gun violence. The committee room in the basement extension of the Texas Capitol for the select meeting of the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee. It was the first committee meeting and an overflow room was needed across the hallway.

The select committee was formed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the presiding officer of the Texas Senate, after the two mass shootings in Odessa and El Paso and the calls for action afterward. Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, appointed a similar committee.

A group from Moms Demand Action sit in the audience of the meeting of the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee

Recently, Lt. Governor Patrick announced he will break with the National Rifle Association on one specific issue: background checks for private gun sales between strangers. The shooter in Odessa was denied a purchase from a licensed gun store because of a failed background check. Law enforcement reported he then bought his gun through a private sale.

The first invited panel from Director fo the Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw and Deputy Director Skylor Hearn, who oversees DPS law enforcement services.

Whatever the select committee recommends, they would not be able to change Texas law until January 2021 when the state’s regular legislative session begins. The House Democratic Caucus has called on Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session on this issue. At this point, Abbott has not crossed that line, instead of wanting lawmaker consensus before moving to change laws.

