AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since Texas enacted its abortion restrictions, it has seen a spike in infant mortality, according to preliminary data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to the DSHS data, 2,200 infants died in Texas last year. That’s 227 more than the year before, or an 11% increase.

At the same time, infant deaths caused by severe genetic and birth defects rose by 21%, DSHS said.

This comes after a nearly decade-long decline between 2014 and 2021. According to the data, deaths had fallen by 15%.

This is currently preliminary data from DSHS, and it could change when final numbers are released.