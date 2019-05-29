Texas schools miss the cut for nation’s top 2020 prospect

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The top prospect in the 2020 football recruiting class has narrowed his list of focus schools, and he won’t be staying in Texas— if his Tuesday announcement is accurate.
Zach Evans, from Galena Park North Shore in Houston, released a “Top 5” list on Twitter that included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
pic.twitter.com/R1FiMfNaIk — T H R E E (@Runzekerun01) May 28, 2019
Evans has visited Austin and College Station several times, and recruiting experts believed both schools had legitimate shots to contend for his talents.