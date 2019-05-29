Texas schools miss the cut for nation’s top 2020 prospect

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns sings The Eyes of Texas after the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The top prospect in the 2020 football recruiting class has narrowed his list of focus schools, and he won’t be staying in Texas— if his Tuesday announcement is accurate.

Zach Evans, from Galena Park North Shore in Houston, released a “Top 5” list on Twitter that included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Evans has visited Austin and College Station several times, and recruiting experts believed both schools had legitimate shots to contend for his talents.