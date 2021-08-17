Texas requests five mortuary trailers as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — Five mortuary trailers were requested by the Texas Department of State Health Services as a precautionary measure as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increase.

The request was made to FEMA on Aug. 4 through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, according to DSHS Press Officer Douglas Loveday.

The mortuary trailers will be stationed in San Antonio and will be sent to other parts of the state upon request. At this moment, no local officials have made a request.

FEMA previously provided the resources during other surges on COVID-19 deaths around the state, a statement read. As the trailers may take a few weeks to arrive, DSHS is taking the precautionary step to be prepared if the need arises.

The trailers are expected to arrive in San Antonio in the upcoming weeks.