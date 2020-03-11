Texas Rangers will not play Opening Day series in Seattle

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Texas Rangers pitcher Sam Dyson, left, packs a bag in the locker room at the baseball park in Arlington, Texas. The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SEATTLE (Nexstar) — The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday afternoon that their Opening Day series against the Seattle Mariners will no longer be played in Seattle due to directives issued by Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Inslee issued a public events ban for gatherings of more than 250 people through the end of March in the Seattle-area.

It is unclear where the series will be played or if it will be played at a later date. Potential options include an extended stay in Spring Training by playing the series in Arizona or shifting the games to the new Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The series was scheduled to be played on March 26-29.

The Rangers are scheduled to move into their new ballpark Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, March 31.

The World Health Organization Wednesday morning declared COVID-19 a pandemic.