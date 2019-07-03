You won’t be prosecuted for small amounts of pot in parts of Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year the Texas legislature decriminalized hemp, an agriculture product made from cannabis, and that new law could have an unintended consequence: decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana. What will the Travis County District Attorney do?

Earlier this week, the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced her office would not accept charges for four ounces of marijuana or less from law enforcement, according to a report by Houston NBC affiliate, KPRC. Very few labs across the state test for certain levels of THC because until this new law, all cannabis was against the law. In short, according to the Harris County DA, it is too difficult to tell the difference between hemp and pot.

The Texas legislature overwhelmingly passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 in June. It had so much support it became effective immediately when the Governor signed it. The bill allowed farmers to grow and sell hemp products with THC — the psychoactive compound of cannabis — levels at 0.3% or less.

In October 2018, during his only debate with contender Lupe Valdez, Abbott said he would be willing to consider legislation that would reduce possession of up to two ounces.

“One thing I don’t want to see is jails stockpiled with people who have possession of small amounts of marijuana,” Abbott said during the debate, according to a report by the Texas Observer.

Until HB 1325, the state defined hemp and marijuana the same. Unlike high-inducing pot, hemp has too low levels of THC for someone to get high on.

The Hays County DA, Wes Mau told KXAN there won’t be any change in the way the county prosecutes marijuana cases in the wake of the hemp bill.

“We are aware of the issues relating to lab testing of marijuana, but we are not likely to simply dismiss all marijuana cases as a result,” he wrote in an email.

KXAN has also reached out to the District Attorneys for Travis County and Williamson County and has not yet heard back.

Travis County already lenient

Beginning in January 2018, people could avoid criminal charges if caught with a small amount of marijuana in Travis County, less than two ounces.

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to allow low-level offenders to take a four-hour marijuana class rather than going through the court system.

Assistant County Attorney Dan Hamre said at the time it would ease some of the burdens on the county’s clogged court system while allowing low-level offenders an affordable second chance at not having a criminal record. According to Hamre, the County Attorney’s Office files more than 3,000 marijuana cases a year, the vast majority are minor possession cases.

Someone faces a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a fine up to $2,000 if they are caught with two ounces of pot, per state law.

APD already has cite-and-release

In the fall of 2018, the Austin Police Department implemented its cite-and-release policy. Under that policy, APD issues someone a citation – no longer arresting – for small amounts of marijuana unless certain requirements are met. An officer can still arrest someone if the officer believes someone’s property would be in danger, the person refuses to sign the citation, the person appears to have a sexual motivation, or if the person cannot be identified.

APD Assistant Chief Troy Gay noted at the time that marijuana possession makes up about 44% of all APD Class A and B misdemeanor citations. Because it is APD’s policy to take marijuana away if they find it on someone’s person, APD assumes the criminal behavior stops at that point.

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 5 pm.