Women’s March ATX to gather at Capitol on Saturday to ‘harness political power of diverse women’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Women’s March ATX, a women-run grassroots nonprofit, will host its Women’s March on Texas Capitol in order to “harness the political power of diverse women” ahead of 2020’s Presidential Election.

According to Women’s March ATX, the event — and the group — will gather at the steps of the Texas Capitol to stand up for the rights of women, regardless of race, cultural affiliation, sexual identity or political affiliation.

“The stakes are higher than ever for our democracy and our civil rights,” the group’s site reads. “Not only is this a Presidential Election year, it also marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting some (but not all) women the right to vote. While we’ve come a long way, we still don’t have equal rights under the U.S. Constitution yet!”

On its Facebook page, the group says:

We will rally to be the change we want to see Nov. 3, 2020 for the state of Texas and our country.”

The event will begin at noon on the Texas State Capitol’s South Steps. In addition to the gathering, speakers and programming will be held.