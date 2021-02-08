With no requirement in place, 39 Texas House members sign COVID-19 testing pledge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Michelle Beckley, a Denton County Democrat, boycotted the start of the 87th Legislative Session at the Texas Capitol on Jan. 12 as she warned it could become a super-spreader event.

Days later, Beckley and several other colleagues were in self quarantine after a member who sits in front of her on the House floor, Rep. Joe Deshotel, tested positive for COVID-19. Deshotel later shared he hadn’t been tested for COVID-19 on the first or second days of the session.

While free COVID-19 tests are offered to lawmakers and the public at the Texas Capitol, they aren’t required to enter. The Senate, not the House, requires lawmakers to provide a negative test to reach the floor.

“We don’t know what the level is in this building,” Beckley said. “We’re dealing with rumors.”

Beckley, along with 38 other members of the Texas House, have signed a pledge to take a COVID-19 test any day they are on the House floor and to report any positive results to House Speaker Dade Phelan.

The pledge, written by Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin, is supported by a quarter of the 150 members of the Texas House.

“It’s very disappointing that not all members are willing to take the rapid test that is offered to us,” Goodwin told KXAN. “It’s very simple. It takes 15 minutes. We can do it in our own office.”

Rep. Stan Lambert, an Abilene Republican, is one of four Republicans who signed the pledge. He said the Texas House already voted on rules for the legislative session and doesn’t need to make a change.

However, he hopes more members join the effort to expand testing.

“I can’t speak or take action as far as the other 149 members, but I would certainly hope they look at this down the road and try to do everything they can to keep everyone safe,” Lambert said. “I think it’s important that we build trust and build good relationships with our colleagues throughout this process.”

