Will these Central Texas congressmen certify an election victory for Joe Biden?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one Central Texas congressman has joined the group of Republicans vowing to oppose certification of the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Rep. John Carter, R-Williamson County, did not share any evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the result of the election but said he will still oppose certification of the Electoral College vote because of concerns from his constituents.

“So, on January 6, I will stand for the millions of Americans and thousands of my own constituents who feel like our democracy can no longer be trusted, and I will object to fight for transparency, truth and the future of our democracy,” Carter wrote in a statement.

Carter is among a group of at least 10 Texas Republican members of Congress who have publicly announced their intent to oppose certification of the vote.

The office of Rep. Roger Williams did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Rep. Michael McCaul declined to comment.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Hays County, believes the U.S. Constitution does not allow Congress to change election results. On Sunday, he objected to seating members of Congress from six battleground states where Republicans have contested President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“It would confound reason if the presidential results of these states were to face objection while the congressional results of the same process escaped public scrutiny,” Roy wrote on Twitter.

Today, I objected to the seating of my colleagues from six states: AZ, GA, MI, NV, PA, and WI.



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he will object to certifying the election results, but Sen. John Cornyn said doing so would violate his oath of office.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he will object to certifying the election results, but Sen. John Cornyn said doing so would violate his oath of office.

“I am disappointed by the election results. Any one person’s disappointment, however, cannot and should not override the legitimate votes of millions of Americans and our duty to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States,” Cornyn said in a statement.

Cornyn’s comments drew a response from Trump on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won't stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen," Trump said while tagging Cornyn's account.

I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

