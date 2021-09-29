Will the Bible become the ‘official book of Texas’? Resolution filed to make it happen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a state lawmaker filed a resolution to have the Bible designated as the official state book of Texas

The resolution, filed by State Rep. Glenn Rogers, (R-Brownwood), explains the Bible has served as a source of “wisdom and inspiration” for Texas historical figures like Davy Crockett and Sam Houston. HCR 11 also says 30 Texas governors have been sworn in with a Bible believed to have belonged to Houston.

“…. As a prominent element in the rich fabric of our Texas heritage, the Bible is truly deserving of such acknowledgment,” the resolution reads.

Rogers’ resolution says that Bibles have served individuals and families as record-keeping documents and in this way, become part of personal history.

The short resolution doesn’t outline which Bible would become the state’s official book, however. Cambridge University explains 11 of the most popular versions in English include the English Standard Version, The New American Standard Bible, the New International Version (NIV), and the most popular, the King James.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that about 77% of religious adults in Texas identify as Christian — 31% of them identified as evangelical protestant. Twenty-three percent of adults identified as Catholic.

Non-Christian faiths accounted for about 4% of religious composition, while about 18% of those who answered identified as non-religious or atheist.

Earlier this year, a Tennessee lawmaker pushed for official Bible designation in his own state. Similar resolutions failed in Louisiana in 2014 and Mississippi in 2015.