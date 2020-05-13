Who’s in charge? Austin’s squabble with Texas leaders causes confusion over COVID-19 orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Competing health orders from the City of Austin and state leaders, in addition to a statement-for-statement squabble between the city’s mayor and state’s attorney general, have led to confusion over which coronavirus rules to follow.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday sent letters to Dallas, Bexar, and Travis counties, as well as the mayors of Austin and San Antonio, criticizing “unlawful and unenforceable” health orders while threatening legal action if local leaders don’t fall in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.

Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX sends letters to Dallas, Bexar, and Travis counties, as well as mayors of Austin and San Antonio warning of "unlawful" COVID-19 orders @KXAN_News #txlege pic.twitter.com/uX2ehOGmzn — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) May 12, 2020

Abbott allowed the state’s stay at home order to expire at the end of April, though Austin Mayor Steve Adler extended the city’s stay at home order through May 30.

“Up to this point, we have avoided the naked politicization of the virus crisis,” Adler said in a statement, responding to the letter sent by Paxton. “I will not follow the AG down that road. The City’s Order complements, incorporates, and does not conflict with the Governor’s Order.”

