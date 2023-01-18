AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new professional chapter is beginning for George P. Bush, the former Texas land commissioner who also ran last year for attorney general.

Bush announced he’s now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he’ll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC. The firm shared Bush will advise on issues that include commercial real estate, investment fund formation, administrative law, public-private partnerships and economic development.

In a statement, Bush wrote, “I’m thrilled to continue my work in service to fast-growing and dynamic clients in Texas and the rest of the nation as part of Michael Best’s team. Michael Best’s focus on the critical issues facing Texas and the nation at large combined with their exceptional team of talented lawyers and advisory experts make for the perfect platform to continue serving the American people.”

He unsuccessfully challenged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during the 2022 Republican primary. He advanced to a runoff against the incumbent, but Paxton came out ahead with approximately 68% of the vote. Paxton went on to win the general election in November, securing a third term in office and defeating Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza.

Bush oversaw the Texas General Land Office from 2015 to 2023. The state agency has a variety of responsibilities like managing state lands, operating the Alamo, doling out disaster relief and helping fund public education.

Dr. Dawn Buckingham, a former Republican state senator, is now serving as land commissioner after she won the race during the election last year. She is the first woman to hold this office in the state’s history.