What time is the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar face off against each other in a statewide televised debate at 7 p.m. CT Friday.

The two will be at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin and will answer viewer-submitted questions as well as those from moderators Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez from KXAN and Gromer Jeffers Jr from the Dallas Morning News. They’re expected to discuss their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

Viewers can follow the debate on KXAN, on KXAN.com or on the KXAN News app. It will also be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout Texas.

People can also follow the hashtag #TXSenateDebate for the latest coverage.