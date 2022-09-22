AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Austin next month to help Texas Democrats raise more money for the upcoming midterm election.

The Texas Democratic Party announced Thursday Harris would speak at its Johnson-Jordan Reception in Austin on Oct. 8. The event is named for former President Lyndon B. Johnson and Rep. Barbara Jordan and aims to fundraise to help with things like “vote-by-mail assistance, voter protection efforts, community organizing, direct voter contact, and more,” according to a news release.

Gilberto Hinojosa, the Texas Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement Harris’ speech is happening “ahead of the most crucial election in the history of our state.”

“Her trip shows that the nation’s eyes truly are upon Texas as we head into the midterm elections – and, critically, that from Beto’s race, to Mike’s and Rochelle’s races, to races up and down the ballot, Texas is a winnable state,” Hinojosa said.

Democratic challengers are hoping to unseat Republican incumbents this year in several major races, like those for Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. However, recent polling of registered voters shows a widening margin of support for the GOP candidates.

Harris last came to Texas on Sept. 8 when she spoke at the National Baptist Convention in Houston. A day later, she visited the NASA Johnson Space Center to deliver remarks about future space exploration.

Her scheduled trip to Austin will undoubtedly bring criticism from Texas Republicans who are centering much of their messaging lately on the Biden administration’s handling of migrant crossings at the border.

In March last year, President Biden named Harris as “border czar” to oversee the administration’s immigration efforts, and she visited a processing center in El Paso several months later. Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned that title when he announced several buses organized by the state dropped off migrants processed at the border outside of Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C.

Polls have shown a majority of Texas voters support Abbott’s busing efforts despite the White House recently describing similar actions by Republican governors “disrespectful to humanity.”