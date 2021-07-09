Voting rights advocacy group criticizes Texas governor in new ad

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Suppression session” is what one voting rights advocacy group is calling this special legislative session.

MOVE Texas Action Fund dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to share its take on Texas’ special legislative session with the public.

In the ad, the group criticizes Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers for trying to push changes to voting rules. They also say lawmakers are trying to take attention away from addressing reforms to the state power grid.

In the past, Republicans said the proposals are not suppression, but rather a preservation of voting integrity that will ensure uniform voting rules in elections across the state.

The House will hold its first hearing on the bills Saturday morning.