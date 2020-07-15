USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to visit Texas Thursday

United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, delivers remarks before introducing President Donald Trump at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin on Jan. 19, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will visit Texas on Thursday to meet with local and state agriculture leaders.

His visit will start with a meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott, where the pair will sign a shared stewardship agreement to establish a partnership which aims to protect the health of forests and grasslands in the state, the USDA confirmed in an advisory.

Perdue will then travel to Coupland, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of Austin, to participate in a roundtable discussion with farmers, ranchers and other agriculture producers about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meeting is expected to include representatives from the Texas Farm Bureau, the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Southwest Council of Agribusiness, the Plains Cotton Growers, and Texas elected officials including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Congressman John Carter, who are both Republicans.

Perdue and Cornyn are also slated to visit the Houston Food Bank, a USDA partner, in the afternoon, to observe how the organization feeds those in need through federal programs. They will also tour McLane Global, a Houston company which focuses on food delivery. They will participate in a discussion with representatives from Baylor University and PepsiCo, the USDA confirmed.