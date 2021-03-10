Today at noon: Republican, Democrat debate changes to Texas electrical grid after winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN/Texas Tribune) — The winter storm that left millions of Texans without power in subfreezing temperatures and disrupted water services across the state now has state lawmakers scrambling to account for the next steps in the middle of the legislative session.

What can the Texas Legislature do this session to better prepare the state for extreme weather and what impact will the storm have on the state’s energy industry? State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, will weigh in on this and more during a live conversation with Tribune CEO Evan Smith that KXAN will simulcast here on KXAN.com at noon:

Texas has its own electric grid, detached from those that power other parts of the country. For over a decade, lawmakers and regulators have repeatedly ignored, dismissed or watered down efforts to address weaknesses in the state’s sprawling electric grid, even after they were warned that more winterizing of the state’s power infrastructure was necessary. Now, they’re tasked with deciding whether they should spend tens of millions of dollars to prepare for extreme weather during an already tough time for the state budget.

Speaker details

State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, has represented House District 97 since 2013. He serves as chair of the House Energy Resources Committee and sits on the Licensing and Administrative Procedures and Redistricting committees. Throughout his career, Goldman has worked on campaigns helping to elect Republicans at the local, state and national levels.

State Sen. Menéndez, D-San Antonio, has represented Senate District 26 since 2015. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and sits on the Senate Administration, Business and Commerce, Education and Redistricting special committees. Previously, he spent 14 years in the Texas House, representing District 124. Menéndez has served on the San Antonio City Council.

Evan Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. He is the host of “Point of Order,” the Tribune’s weekly podcast about the Texas Legislature, and “Overheard with Evan Smith,” airing on PBS stations nationally.