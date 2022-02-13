The congressman, the engineer, and the newcomer: Democratic battle for Austin’s new Dist. 37

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting set to get underway in the March primary election on Monday, candidates in one local race are pushing to make sure voters are fully aware that Austin has a new congressional district, thanks to the census count.

District 37 was carefully crafted by Republican state legislators during last fall’s third special session.

Comprised of nearly all of Austin west of I-35, the deep blue district swallows up the majority of local Democratic voters, strengthening the chances for GOP candidates in surrounding areas like Williamson County.

GOP lawmakers have denied accusations of gerrymandering. Longtime Austin area U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the favorite to snag District 37’s Democratic nomination, disagrees.

“The redistricting plan is as bad a gerrymander as in the past,” he told KXAN on Saturday. “[The new district] packs Democrats instead of tearing us apart as [Republicans] have over the last 20 years.”

Doggett: ‘Much left to accomplish’

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (KXAN photo)

During his nearly three decades in Congress, Doggett has become somewhat accustomed to jumping districts as boundaries shift. He currently represents District 35 which stretches from Austin to San Antonio.

At 75 years old, the congressman feels there’s more left to do in D.C.

“There’s so much left to accomplish,” Doggett said. “My efforts in the ‘Build Back Better’ legislation were designed to provide healthcare coverage to about two million Texans who have been left out and left behind on the expansion of Medicaid.”

Doggett is armed with a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest headed into the 2022 primary.

KXAN spoke with two of his Democratic opponents working to convince voters it’s time for a change.

‘Engineer for U.S. Congress’

Democratic challenger Donna Imam (Handout)

Donna Imam ran for Congress two years ago. Her 2022 billboards, touting her experience as a computer engineer, are currently sprinkled around Austin.

Imam has worked for tech companies like Dell, Motorola, and Freescale Semiconductor.

“We are the tech capital of Texas,” Imam told KXAN. “There are very few people with the depth in technology and the breadth in business, bringing multibillion dollar product lines to market successfully over and over again.”

“Current [U.S. House members], they tell me that they need this type of expertise in Congress,” she said.

Imam’s platform also includes Medicare-for-all and debt-free education.

A candidate for the ‘New Austin’

Chris Jones, a contender for Texas District 37 (KXAN photo)

Chris Jones, a director at a transportation tech company, is a political newcomer.

Jones moved to Austin from Alabama 10 years ago. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he told KXAN he hopes to represent a local electorate that is “younger, more diverse, and more progressive than ever.”

“I also want to help restore faith in democracy by setting up a system that allows more people to join the political process,” he said, “I have learned a lot in the last couple of months, mostly that it is incredibly difficult for normal people to run for office.”

Jones’ platform also includes Medicare-for-all, along with climate change and wage reform.

KXAN was unable to reach the fourth candidate in the Democratic primary, Quinton Beaubouef. Early voting runs February 14-25. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.