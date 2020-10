AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are just five days out from the November election.

KXAN News Today Anchor Sally Hernandez sat down with the Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha Thursday to talk about last-minute campaign efforts by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Texas and how to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted.

Hernandez and Rocha also recapped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s comments on the Texas oil and gas industry during the second presidential debate.