Texas statewide camping ban legislation approved, heads to Gov. Abbott’s desk

Many Austinites have grown fed up with the growing number of visible tents in the city (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill banning public camping statewide in Texas will be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law after clearing the legislature.

The Texas House on Friday approved changes made by the Texas Senate to House Bill 1925 – legislation filed in response to homeless encampments in Austin.

The approved legislation requires local governments to seek state approval to establish designated campsites on government-owned properties and bans encampments in public parks. The Senate amended the legislation to remove references of arrests.

On May 18, City of Austin staff outlined 45 potential locations where sanctioned campsites could be established on city-owned property in response to the implementation of Proposition B, which forced the reinstatement of a city ban on public camping. City parks made up 15 of the proposed locations.

The city stressed this list is preliminary and is only a “snapshot” of the sites where it has done an initial analysis. “The list will most certainly change,” a City of Austin spokesman wrote, including having some removed and others added.

Local governments must submit a request to the Texas Dept. of Housing and Community Affairs in order to establish a designated campsite. The site must meet the following criteria:

Availability of health care

Availability of indigent services

Availability of public transportation

Local law enforcement resources

Mental health coordination

If the legislation is signed into law by the governor, TDHC would have 30 days to respond to a local government’s application to establish a sanctioned campsite.

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, a Keller Republican and author of the legislation, said the law will serve as a minimum threshold for local governments, which can approve stricter standards.