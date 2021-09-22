Texas Senate passes property tax relief bill. How much could you save?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday he is adding property tax relief for Texans to an already busy agenda for the third special session, and legislators moved quickly.

The Senate passed a committee-revised version of SB1 by a vote of 30-1 just hours after the Governor’s announcement.

The legislation would allow the state to use $2 billion in projected budget surplus money to temporarily reduce school district property tax rates for the 2022-2023 school year.

The bill’s author, Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt, said a homeowner with a $300,000 taxable value home (the state’s median) would save about $200 next year.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Governor Abbott also said Wednesday he is adding bail system reform to the special session.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” Abbott said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”