Texas Senate committee passes bill requiring students to compete in sports based on biological sex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers in the Senate Health and Human Services committee passed a bill prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports during day two of the state’s second special session.

The bill passed on a 5-2 vote and would be applied at the middle and high school levels. The bill will now go to the Senate floor.

The bill is similar to SB 29, which failed in the Texas house during the last legislative session. That bill stated a student could not participate in an athletic activity “that is designated for the biological sex opposite to the student’s biological sex as determined at the student’s birth and correctly stated on the student’s official birth certificate.”

“From the perspective of a female athlete, it is absolutely heartbreaking to think that all my years of hard work could be for nothing because a man could say he identifies as a woman and without even undergoing surgery take my spot and my scholarship,” student-athlete Kassidy Comer said during committee.

Equality Texas said that continued Senate hearings of this nature will lead to more trauma for those directly affected.

“When kids like me come up to the Capitol, we’re not just fighting to play sports, we’re not just fighting for affirmative health care, we are fighting for a right to live,” teenager Charlie Apple said.

Senators also passed a bill Sunday putting further regulations and restrictions on chemical abortion drugs in the state. That bill will go to the Senate floor.