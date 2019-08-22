Texas Safety Commission formed after El Paso shooting meets today for first time

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott delivered opening remarks at the first meeting of the Texas Safety Commission at the Texas State Capitol Thursday morning.

“The Texas Safety Commission will bring together experts and community leaders to develop an action plan to combat threats of domestic terrorism, root out extremist ideologies, and address the link between mental health challenges and gun violence in our communities,” Abbott said in a released statement earlier this week. “By working together, we will ensure a safe and secure future for all Texans.”

Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen joined gun safety and mental health experts at the meeting, as well as lawmakers from the El Paso area: State Sen. Jose Rodriguez, State Rep. Mary Gonzalez, State Rep. Cesar Blanco, State Rep. Joe Moody, State Rep. Lina Ortega and State Rep. Art Fierro.

“When this tragedy happened, we just amplified that culture and that spirit that we’ve always had,” Rep. Gonzalez, D-Clint, said. “The community has gone through a lot and it’s a different reality to wake up the day after a gunman targeted Latino people, but we have definitely risen.”

Rep. Gonzalez hopes members of the commission can share ideas on how to tackle racism and hate speech. Authorities were investigating a manifesto posted online before the deadly attack that they believe was written by the suspect. State and federal lawmakers denounced the racist language in the manifesto.

“We’ve seen during parts of our state history and our country’s history that we have tackled issues of racism and sexism through policy and we institutionalize change, so I’m not giving up,” Gonzalez said.

Clint ISD Superintendent Dr. Juan Martinez, Maj. Manuel Espinosa from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Maj. David Cabrera from the Texas DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division will also attend the meeting. Other participants include Tory Mayo, the lead pastor of The Well Austin church; Karie Gibson, a supervisory special agent with the FBI; and representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Texas Gun Sense and the Texas State Rifle Association also had representatives at the meeting but one group, Gun Owners of America, did not have a seat at the table.

The second meeting will be in El Paso on Thursday, Aug. 29.