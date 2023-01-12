AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.

Appropriations

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, will now lead the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees government spending. She represents the 12th Congressional District in north Texas.

In a statement released after Republicans chose her to become chairwoman, Granger said she is “humbled” to be the first woman to helm this committee.

“As the committee responsible for federal funding, it’s our responsibility to reduce spending where we can and ensure that we prioritize resources on national security,” Granger said. “As the former chair of the defense subcommittee and as someone who has thousands of service members and hundreds of defense contractors in my district, I know how important it is that we have a strong defense.”

She added in her statement, “I look forward to working with my colleagues, both on and off the Committee, to fulfill our Commitment to America by advancing Republican values, passing conservative appropriations bills, and holding the administration accountable.”

Budget

The Republican Conference named Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, as chairman of the House Budget Committee. His district, the 19th, stretches to include Abilene and Lubbock in west Texas.

Arrington wrote in a statement about the chairmanship that it will take a bipartisan effort “to restore fiscal responsibility” in the federal government.

“I am humbled by the confidence and trust of my colleagues to lead the effort to rein-in spending, reduce our debt, and restore fiscal responsibility in our nation’s capital as Chairman of the House Budget Committee,” Arrington said. “With the national debt surpassing $31 trillion and over 120% of our entire economy, I believe confronting our unsustainable debt is the greatest challenge of the 21st century.”

Foreign affairs

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will now have Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, as its chairman. He represents the sprawling 10th Congressional District in Texas, which extends from west of Austin to College Station and the Houston suburbs.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday April 28, 2022, to review the U.S. Department of State’s foreign policy priorities and fiscal year 2023 budget request. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

McCaul spoke to KXAN after his reelection victory in November, saying he expects Congress to offer more assistance to Ukraine and look into the Biden administration’s decision to remove the American military’s presence in Afghanistan.

He echoed some of those same sentiments in a statement about becoming the next committee chairman.

“I am thankful to my Republican colleagues for selecting me to continue leading the House Foreign Affairs Committee as Chairman. This Congress, countering the Chinese Communist Party will remain our top national security priority and we will finally get answers from this administration as to why the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster,” McCaul wrote. “This committee will be laser-focused on conducting rigorous oversight and passing meaningful legislation to protect our country from the many challenges the U.S. and our allies face on the world stage.”

Small business

The Republicans chose Rep. Roger Williams, R-Weatherford, to take over the chairmanship for the House Small Business Committee. His Congressional district, the 25th, is located in north Texas and includes Tarrant County.

In a statement about the chairmanship decision, Williams said, “Under my leadership, the Committee will be a fierce advocate for free market principles and pro-growth policies that have been stifled during the past two years of the Democrats’ one-party rule. Additionally, this committee will conduct rigorous oversight over the Biden Administration and the costly regulations wreaking havoc on the hard-working men and women across this great nation.”