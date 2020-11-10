Texas Rep. James Talarico files bill to ban police contracts with reality television

AUSTIN (KXAN) – New legislation proposed by Texas state Rep. James Talarico aims to ban contracts between Texas law enforcement and reality television crews, according to a Tuesday press release from Talarico’s office.

Talarico filed HB 54 in response to the 2019 death of Javier Ambler while in the custody of Williamson County deputies, according to the press release. Robert Chody, the former Williamson County Sheriff, was later indicted and arrested on felony charges for tampering with evidence in relation to the case.

The television crew for the now cancelled reality show “Live PD,”, captured the later-deleted footage of Ambler’s death. Talarico referenced a report which found that violent encounters between Williamson County sheriff deputies and civilians nearly doubled when the reality show began filming with the department.

“Policing is not entertainment,” Talarico said in the release. “In the tragic murder of Javier Ambler, we saw what happens when law enforcement leaders are more interested in boosting their ratings than protecting our communities. I hope Democrats and Republicans will come together to pass this bill to protect our citizens and restore trust in law enforcement.”

José Garza, the newly-elected Travis County District Attorney, says he will address the previously “stonewalled” Ambler investigation.