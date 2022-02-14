Texas Politics Project poll finds Gov. Abbott pulling ahead, AG Paxton at risk of runoff

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke side by side

Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – In a new poll by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows Gov. Greg Abbott polling ahead of former congressman Beto O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup by 10 percentage points, Abbott leading 47% to 37%.

The poll sampled 1,200 self-declared registered Texas voters between Jan. 28 – Feb. 7, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.

Abbott is pulling steadily ahead of his GOP primary challengers. Among likely Republican primary voters, 60% prefer Abbott, 15% prefer former Texas GOP chair Allen West, 14% support former state senator Don Huffines. Three other candidates received less than 5%.

In one of the most contested races this election season, Republican Attorney General incumbent Ken Paxton could be facing a runoff. The new poll shows Paxton with the support of 47% of likely GOP primary voters, below the needed majority to avoid a runoff.

Challenger Land Commissioner George P. Bush received the support of 21% of likely primary voters, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman received 16%, and U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert received 15%.

The poll also asked likely primary voters their confidence in actions taken to fix the state’s electric grid. Only 5% and 6% of Democrats and Republicans, respectively, say they’re extremely confident in the actions will prevent future disruptions in utility services. 41% of Republicans said they were “somewhat confident.”

On border security, 39% of the respondents said the state spends too little on border security, while 23% said the state spends too much, and 23% said the state is spending about the right amount.

The poll also weighed voters’ opinions on abortion, education and voting rules. For a look at the complete report, click here.

