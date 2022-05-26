AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) says his group will push for “common sense” gun policy during next January’s state legislative session.

“We will be there in force once again,” Kevin Lawrence told KXAN Thursday, hours after Austin recorded its fourth officer-involved shooting of the year, and two days after the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde.

The TMPA represents more than 30,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers across the state. The group was most recently a vocal opponent of the so-called “constitutional carry” weapons law that passed last year, citing concerns for officer safety.

The law allows anyone 21 years or older to carry a handgun in public without need for a permit or training, unless the person is prohibited from owning a firearm by law due to prior criminal convictions.

Lawrence, a registered lobbyist himself, said like previous sessions, the association will hire outside lobbyists for the next meeting of the legislature and work alongside other law enforcement unions and associations.

But when asked whether he believes their efforts could lead to meaningful changes, Lawrence said he just doesn’t know.

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said. “We’re going to have a significant turnover, once again, in the Texas Legislature. We’re going to have a lot of freshman legislators coming and a lot of new staffers. So, I don’t think we really know.”

Lawrence also pointed to increased political division, and outside money and influence on both sides of the gun debate as reasons for his hesitation.

