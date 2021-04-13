Texas police associations against permitless gun-carrying speak at Texas Capitol on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police associations from all over Texas are set to talk in Austin on Tuesday in opposition of people being able to carry a gun without a permit.

Led by the Dallas Police Association, the press conference will feature representatives from other police associations in Texas, as well as licensed instructors who teach handgun classes in order for people to obtain permits.

Mike Mata, the president of the Dallas Police Association, says it’s not a good idea to allow people with no training to handle firearms.

“Every police officer in Texas supports the right of our citizens to arm themselves for sport, hunting and protection,” he said. “But as with any Constitutional right there comes great responsibility. For the safety of Texas residents, we want to make sure everyone who carries a firearm is well trained, follow basic gun safety measures and understand the importance of responsible gun usage.”

House Bill 1911, would allow Texans over 21 years of age to carry a firearm without the standard licensing. It would also eliminate required firearms training.

State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, authored the bill this session. He said the training and licenses should not trump Second Amendment rights.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re on the left or the right, or in the in the middle,” he said during a March 25 hearing. “Everybody wants their rights.”

The bill passed favorably out of the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee with a 6-3 vote.