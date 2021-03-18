Texas news this week: PUC chair resigns, migrants flood border, AG Paxton sues Biden administration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, KXAN’s Sally Hernandez sat down with the Texas Tribune’s Cassandra Pollock to discuss some of the biggest news stories in Texas this week.

Last remaining Public Utility Commission of Texas member resigns

After recently-appointed chair of the PUC Arthur D’Andrea resigned this week, many questions were left as to who will lead the agency that has been harshly criticized, along with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, after the winter storms.

Pollock said Gov. Greg Abbott would be naming a replacement in the coming days.

“So that’s what all eyes are on, and once that ends up happening, and because the legislature is in town, such appointments by the governor must first be confirmed by the Senate before they can begin to serve, according to the Texas Constitution,” Pollock explained.

Influx of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border

Thousands of migrant teenage boys seeking asylum in the United States arrived late Wednesday night in Dallas. Pollock said Abbott called the sharp increase of these unaccompanied minors a humanitarian crisis, and the state is going to be ramping up its efforts to apprehend human traffickers who may be helping them cross the border.

‘Heartbeat bill’ a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Senate Bill 8 would ban abortions as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. It has been sent to the full Texas Senate for consideration.

“Since the chamber is controlled by Republicans, I don’t think there’s anything that- any visible barrier from this legislation from passing the Senate,” Pollock said.

AG Paxton sues the Biden administration over Keystone XL Pipeline permit

Several states being led by Texas and Montana are suing the Biden administration after the president decided to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. Pollock said Biden expressed keeping the permit in place would go against his economic and climate efforts.

“But the lawsuit argues that Biden exceeded his authority by cancelling that permit after he was sworn into office, and the lawsuit instead argues that that decision should rest with Congress,” Pollock explained.